Hollins caught three of four targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Hollins finished second on the team in targets behind Bijan Robinson (six) and second on the team in receiving yards behind Kyle Pitts (44). Hollins was also one of three pass catchers to secure at least three passes and is clearly locked in as Atlanta's No. 2 wideout, though he still remains the third or fourth option in the passing attack. Hollins' 33 offensive snaps were second most among wideouts, trailing only Drake London, and were well ahead of Scotty Miller (10) and KhaDarel Hodge (seven). However, as evidenced by London's zero-catch performance in the season opener, fantasy managers will have to be cautious about relying on pass catchers in coach Arthur Smith's run-heavy scheme.