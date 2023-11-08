Hollins (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's no surprise given that coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Hollins' ankle injury was the most worrisome of the new injuries acquired during a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. In any case, Hollins had been minimized in the offense in recent weeks, only reappearing as a significant contributor this past Sunday because Drake London (groin) was inactive. London returned to practice Wednesday, and the Falcons also seems to view KhaDarel Hodge and Van Jefferson as either ahead of Hollins or on similar footing.