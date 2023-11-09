Hollins (ankle) wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hollins is missing his second practice in a row to begin Week 10 prep after he was sidelined for the entire second half of last Sunday's loss to the Vikings due to the ankle injury. He'll have one more opportunity Friday to fit in some on-field work before the Falcons potentially give him a designation for this weekend's game in Arizona. If Hollins can't play Sunday, the Falcons would turn to the likes of Van Jefferson, KhaDarel Hodge and Scotty Miller to round out their receiver ranks behind No. 1 wideout Drake London (groin).