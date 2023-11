Hollins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona.

Hollins lost playing time to Van Jefferson and KhaDarel Hodge the past couple weeks and now will miss his first game of the season. It shouldn't have much impact on Atlanta's gameplan, especially with Drake London cleared to return after missing Week 9 with a groin injury. Hollins stands a decent chance to avoid additional absences with the Falcons on bye Week 11.