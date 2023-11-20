Hollins (ankle) didn't participate in practice during the portion of Monday's session that was open to the media, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Atlanta won't release its next injury report until Wednesday, but due to a Week 11 bye, the Falcons got a head start on their Week 12 prep by getting back on the field Monday for an unofficial practice session. Before the bye week, Hollins hadn't practiced in any fashion ahead of Atlanta's Week 10 loss to Arizona, so it's not the most encouraging sign for his status heading into Sunday's game against the Saints that he's not yet back on the field. If Hollins ends up missing a second straight game this weekend, Van Jefferson, KhaDarel Hodge and Scott Miller could all be in store for expanded roles behind No. 1 wideout Drake London.