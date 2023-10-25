Hollins failed to record a single target in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers.
Hollins was held without a target for the first time Sunday, as the receiver continued to see a drop in playing time. The veteran wideout has now played fewer than 30 offensive snaps in three straight games and played behind Drake London and Van Jefferson in the contest. It is possible that Jefferson's presence could limit Hollins' opportunities going forward, making the latter even more difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The 30-year-old will look to bounce back in Week 8 when the Falcons visit the Titans.
