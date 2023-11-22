Hollins (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hollins didn't practice at all ahead of the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals, but after his team's bye week, the wideout is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. If Hollins is able to return to action this weekend, he'd only be an option in deeper fantasy formats, having logged a 17/247/0 receiving line (on 29 targets) through nine games this season.