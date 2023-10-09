Hollins caught both of his targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans.

Hollins saw at least 30 offensive snaps in each of the first four weeks, including 45 or more over the past three games. However, he saw his role decrease significantly versus Houston, as KhaDarel Hodge (37 offensive snaps) operated as the second wide receiver behind Drake London. It's unclear if this was strictly a matchup-based decision, or if Hodge has surpassed Hollins on the depth chart, but either way, neither player has strong fantasy value at the moment.