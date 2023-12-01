Hollins (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Jets, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.comreports.

Hollins got a lot of snaps earlier in the year, but it never translated to many targets and his playing time then began to fall off. He hasn't played since Week 9, and if he returns this Sunday it'll likely be as part of a three/four-man rotation sharing snaps behind top wide receiver Drake London in one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL.