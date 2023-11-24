Hollins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The wideout will miss a second straight game despite having a Week 11 bye in between. Van Jefferson and KhaDarel Hodge are the strongest candidates to play a lot of snaps across from WR Drake London this Sunday, with Scotty Miller also likely to have some kind of role. None figures to see a lot of targets, as the Falcons have two tight ends (Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith) and a running back (Bijan Robinson) that consistently get more looks than the Nos. 2 and 3 wide receivers. Hollins' next chance to play is Week 13 at the Jets.