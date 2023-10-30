Hollins caught two of three targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Hollins played at least 65 percent of the team's offensive snaps in each of the first four weeks, including a season-high 79 percent against the Jaguars in Week 4. However, his playing time has dropped since, culminating in a season-low 14 offensive snaps versus Tennessee. The wideout actually played more on special teams (25 snaps) than he did on offense Sunday. This is especially concerning given Drake London (groin) left the game in the third quarter and never returned. Hollins doesn't need to be on fantasy radars in standard leagues until he proves otherwise.