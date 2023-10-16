Hollins caught three of four targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Hollins has played fewer than 30 offensive snaps in back-to-back games after totaling 180 through the first four weeks of the season. Despite seeing a drop in playing time, the wideout has still been a part of the passing attack, securing five receptions (six targets) for 70 yards over the past two games. However, that's not enough production to crack fantasy relevancy in standard leagues. The Falcons' run-heavy offense has actually been airing it out recently, but Hollins remains, at best, the fourth or fifth option in the passing attack.