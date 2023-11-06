Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Hollins' ankle issue is the injury he's most concerned about heading into the team's Week 10 game against the Cardinals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hollins didn't see any snaps in the second half of this past Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings after recorded three catches for 36 yards between the first two quarters before departing with the ankle injury. While Smith didn't go into specifics regarding the severity of Hollins' injury, the 30-year-old wideout's status for Week 10 looks to be up in the air, at the very least. Fortunately for Atlanta, Smith said that top wideout Drake London (groin) is looking likely to return to action against Arizona after sitting out Week 9.