Hollins (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hollins appears to be in a better spot than last week, when he managed just one limited listing on Atlanta's injury report before being ruled out ahead of this past Sunday's contest against the Saints. With a pair of capped showings so far during Week 13 prep, he may be putting himself in a position for his first game action since Week 9. Friday's report will reveal whether or not Hollins enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's visit to the Jets.