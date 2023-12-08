Hollins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, despite being a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday.

Hollins is on track to play for the first time since Week 9, though he may not take a lot of snaps and probably won't see many targets even if he does. The Falcons have rotated wide receivers behind Drake London in recent weeks, with Van Jefferson typically getting the most snaps but having minimal impact on the box scores.