The Falcons claimed Heath off waivers from the Packers on Monday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Heath was waived by the Packers on Saturday after Jayden Reed (foot) was activated from injured reserve. He'll find a new opportunity with the Falcons, though he faces an uphill battle to carve himself a meaningful role in Atlanta's offense for the rest of the 2025 season. Heath has six catches (on seven targets) for 86 yards through 11 regular-season games.