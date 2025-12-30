Heath (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Heath has yet to appear in a game for the Falcons since being claimed off waivers from the Packers in early December, and that trend will continue for Monday night's game. With Atlanta eliminated from postseason contention, Week 18 against the Saints on Sunday presents Heath his final opportunity to play this season. The Falcons will go with five active wide receivers in Drake London, Darnell Mooney, David Sills, Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins.