Heath (personal) is not listed on Thursday's estimated injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Heath did not suit up Week 16 versus the Cardinals due to a personal matter, though he had been a healthy scratch for Atlanta's prior two contests. He'll be fully available for Monday's home game against the Rams, now, in the event that that the coaching staff decides Heath is ready for his Falcons debut after having been claimed by the team off waivers Dec. 8.