Atlanta placed Verdon (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The severity of Verdon's injury isn't known, but he'll be eligible to participate in practices and preseason games once he's fully recovered. He signed with the Falcons in May as an undrafted free agent following his final season at Iowa State, where he recorded 75 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sack, five pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery across 12 games.