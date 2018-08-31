Williams suffered a shoulder injury in Thursday's preseason finale against the Dolphins, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Williams put forth a solid performance -- 55 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown -- prior to exiting with the injury in the third quarter. The severity of the issue remains unclear while the 22-year-old hopes to have shown enough to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

