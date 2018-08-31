Williams accounted for 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries, along with two receptions for 35 yards in Thursday's 34-7 loss to Miami.

The undrafted rookie running back out of Louisville kept hope alive for a roster spot with a solid showing in the preseason finale, pacing the Atlanta backfield with 55 combined offensive yards and accounting for the team's lone touchdown over the past two weeks. Of the four leading candidates to become the Falcons' No. 3 option at running back -- Williams, Ito Smith, Terrence Magee and Justin Crawford -- Williams led the group in rushing yards (55), receiving yards (54) and touchdowns (one) throughout the exhibition slate.