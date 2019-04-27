The Falcons selected Green in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 203rd overall.

Green (5-foot-8, 190 pounds) is of course a long shot as a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana-Monroe, but there really are a lot of encouraging details in his prospect profile. He did well at his pro day, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash while adding a 37-inch vertical, and 124-inch broad jump, and his production was quite good at Monroe. In an offense that averaged 8.1 yards per pass the last two years, Green caught 104 passes for 1,667 yards and 13 touchdowns on 172 targets (60.5 percent catch rate, 9.7 YPT). As much as he's no threat to crack the top-three at wideout for Atlanta, Green should make Justin Hardy nervous. The Falcons evidently might give him a look at running back otherwise.