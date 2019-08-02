Green will not return to Thursday's preseason opener versus the Broncos after injuring his hamstring, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

This injury is especially concerning, as Green missed a chunk of OTAs due to a hamstring injury. Atlanta's depth at receiver makes him a fringe final roster player right now, but he has the chance to earn a spot if he can win the punt returner job over Kenjon Barner, Shawn Bane and Justin Hardy.

