Head coach Dan Quinn said that Green (hamstring) was withheld from full participation during rookie minicamp because of a strained hamstring, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Green will be held out until OTAs as a precautionary measure, but Quinn seemed optimistic Friday that the rookie wideout will be ready to run at full speed in the near future. During his collegiate career at Louisiana-Monroe, Green hinted no signs of physical fragility, suiting up for 48 of a possible 49 games between 2015 and 2018. After setting a pace of nearly 675 receiving yards and six touchdowns per season with the Warhawks, Green will push Justin Hardy for the No. 4 wide receiver slot if capable of piecing together an impressive training camp.