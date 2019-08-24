Falcons' Marcus Green: Muffs punt in loss to Washington
Green brought back his one kick return opportunity for 25 yards, and muffed a punt during Thursday's 19-7 loss to the Redskins.
Green has done little to take hold of the starting punt returner job, tallying 16 yards on six attempts with two fumbles (one lost) in preseason play. The giveaway against Washington may have been the last straw on the camel's back, as the proven Kenjon Barner is expected to return soon from an undisclosed injury that has held him out of Atlanta's past two exhibition games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...