Green brought back his one kick return opportunity for 25 yards, and muffed a punt during Thursday's 19-7 loss to the Redskins.

Green has done little to take hold of the starting punt returner job, tallying 16 yards on six attempts with two fumbles (one lost) in preseason play. The giveaway against Washington may have been the last straw on the camel's back, as the proven Kenjon Barner is expected to return soon from an undisclosed injury that has held him out of Atlanta's past two exhibition games.