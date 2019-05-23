Green (hamstring) is working with the rehab group during the start of OTAs, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Green is an interesting prospect given his both his impressive athletic profile and his collegiate production at UL Monroe. A hamstring injury, one that prevented him from being a full participant in rookie minicamp earlier this month, has prevented him from going all out during his first few practices with the Falcons. It isn't clear when he could be he'll be fully healthy again, but when that point comes, the sixth-round rookie will be a candidate to climb as high as No. 4 on the depth chart in Atlanta.