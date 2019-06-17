Falcons' Marcus Green: Returning punts
Green returned punts during June's mandatory minicamp, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
It's good to see Green back on the field after he missed a chunk of OTAs due to a hamstring injury. Given the depth Atlanta has at receiver, the 2019 sixth-rounder will likely need to factor in on special teams in order to make the 53-man roster out of the preseason. Green's competition at punt returner includes Kenjon Barner, Shawn Bane and Justin Hardy.
