Green (hamstring) returned two kicks for 39 yards, three punts for 18 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.

Green missed the preseason opener after suffering the hamstring injury at the start of August, but he's good to go after a brief recovery. The 23-year-old will likely need to make an impact as a returner to have a real chance of making the 53-man roster.