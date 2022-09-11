Mariota completed 20 of 33 passes for 215 yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Saints. He also rushed 12 times for 72 yards and a score.

Mariota was efficient passing the ball and showcased his dual-threat ability during his Falcons debut, but Atlanta's offense struggled mightily in the red zone. Rookie first-round pick Drake London, who played despite an ankle injury, emerged as Mariota's go-to target and finished with team highs in targets (seven) receptions (five) and receiving yards (74). Despite not finding the end zone through the air, Mariota's production on the ground still leaves him as a viable option in deeper leagues moving forward. However, he faces a difficult test next week against the Rams defense, who'll look to bounce back from a poor performance against Buffalo.