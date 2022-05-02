Mariota is expected to be the Falcons' starting quarterback to start the 2022 regular season, Josh Kendall of the Athletic reports.

Mariota signed a two-year contract with the Falcons at the end of March and was the de facto starter with Matt Ryan off to Indianaplis for a third-round pick. However, Desmond Ridder fell to Atlanta in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, sparking speculation that perhaps the rookie could compete for the No. 1 spot, but Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said after the draft, "with Marcus being the veteran, that's the way it'll go for now." Even with the loss of Calvin Ridley (suspension), Mariota will likely have strong expectations in his first season with Atlanta after they drafted pass catchers with top-10 overall picks in back-to-back years, but the Falcons' offense now features a trio of dynamic playmakers in Drake London (ankle), Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson.