Coach Arthur Smith noted Wednesday that Mariota (knee) is slated to undergo a knee procedure and is in line to be placed on IR, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

With Mariota out for the rest of the regular season, rookie Desmond Ridder is slated to start at QB for the Falcons down the stretch, backed up by Logan Woodside. Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mariota's knee procedure will happen next week, with a timetable for the veteran signal-caller's recovery yet to be outlined by the team.