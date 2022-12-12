Mariota has a knee injury and will likely be placed on injured reserve, according to coach Arthur Smith, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mariota was benched for rookie Desmond Ridder during Atlanta's Week 14 bye, and while Smith insists Ridder's promotion was performance-based, Mariota's injury likely played a role in that decision. Atlanta recently signed quarterback Logan Woodside, who will presumably back up Ridder for the duration of Mariota's absence. Mariota would miss the remainder of the regular season if placed on injured reserve.