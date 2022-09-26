Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Seahawks. He added seven rushes for four yards and an additional score but fumbled twice, losing one.

Mariota capped off the Falcons' first offensive possession with a one-yard touchdown run and continued to move the ball efficiently throughout the first half. Atlanta scored on its first three drives of the game as Mariota connected with Kyle Pitts early and often. However, Mariota ended the half on a sour note by throwing an ill-advised pass that was picked off by Tariq Woolen on the final play before halftime. Nonetheless, the offense regained the momentum to start the third quarter, cruising into field-goal range, but a false start and a strip-sack stalled the Falcons' first drive of the second half, forcing them to settle for a 54-yard field goal. On Atlanta's next drive, Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 58 yards on two carries to set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Drake London. When it looked like Falcons' offense was going to ice the game with another long drive, Mariota mishandled a read-option play and lost a fumble that almost set up a game-winning touchdown drive for the Seahawks. Aside from a trio of turnover worthy plays and perhaps a missed deep shot or two, Mariota was efficient while leading Atlanta's revamped offense to a third straight contest with at least 25 points.