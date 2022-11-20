The Falcons intend to stick with Mariota as the starter at least as long as the team remains in playoff contention, Ian Rapoport reports.

Atlanta is coming off back-to-back losses with Mariota under center, but the team remains just one game out of contention for first place in the NFC South heading into Sunday's matchup against the Bears. Coach Arthur Smith reportedly isn't considering any changes to the quarterback position, even with rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder awaiting a chance to be evaluated. It's possible, however, that if the Falcons were to fall out of playoff contention, the situation could be revisited. Mariota has only surpassed 200 passing yards in three of 10 appearances this season, though his 347 rushing yards and three scores on the ground have added a dynamic aspect to Atlanta's offense.