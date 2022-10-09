Mariota completed 14 of 25 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay. He also rushed seven times for 61 yards and didn't lose his only fumble.

After a stagnant start to the contest, Mariota and the Falcons offense got going in the second half and produced modest results. The key for Mariota on the day was zero turnovers after turning the ball over five times over his past three games. His dual-threat ability gives him a relatively high floor, but it appears the Falcons offense will be limited against top-tier defenses like Tampa Bay, especially when they are without Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Kyle Pitts (hamstring). Mariota salvaged his production by connecting with Olamide Zaccheaus late in the fourth quarter, but his overall production was far from elite.