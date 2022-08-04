Mariota continues to dominate first-team snaps in practice and has looked "crisper" and "more accurate" than rookie Desmond Ridder, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.

Mariota looks like one of the lesser Week 1 starters around the league, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be rapidly unseated by a rookie third-round pick. Then again, Mariota struggled to stay healthy when he was the start in Tennessee, and that was behind much better O-lines than what the Falcons have fielded in recent years. While and injury or benching is certainly possible, it doesn't look like Ridder has much chance to earn the Week 1 staring job. Still, he'll be one of the players to watch closely this preseason, with his development potentially impacting Atlanta's plans for not only this season but also next year's draft. Mariota, meanwhile, arguably offers more upside for fantasy than real life, as he had at least 252 rushing yards and multiple TDs in each of his first NFL seasons, despite playing in offenses that didn't give him many designed runs. Those designed QB runs haven't been a huge part of Falcons coach Arthur Smith's offenses in the past, but he may reconsider now that he's working with Mariota and Ridder instead of Ryan Tannehill or Matt Ryan.