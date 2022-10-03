Mariota completed just seven of 19 pass attempts for 139 yards and an interception while rushing five times for three yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Cleveland.

Mariota got the win for his team, but he certainly did not help his fantasy managers with his final stat line. The former first-round pick was under duress all game by the Browns' elite pass rush unit. Mariota had been putting up strong fantasy results leading up to this near-negative game, so there is a chance for a bounce-back performance against the Buccaneers -- who are much tighter against opposing rushing attacks -- next Sunday.