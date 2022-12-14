site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Placed on IR
RotoWire Staff
Dec 14, 2022
Falcons placed Mariota (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Rookie Desmond Ridder will take over as the starter, backed up by recent signing Logan Woodside. Mariota, meanwhile, will undergo a procedure on his knee and will be ineligible for the final four weeks of the regular season.
