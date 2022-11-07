Mariota completed 12 of 23 passes for 129 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 24 yards.

Mariota put up a typically modest performance through the air and couldn't quite replicate one of his more productive rushing performances. The veteran signal-caller couldn't do much after a successful first two drives that netted 145 yards and 10 points, with Atlanta's next four possessions resulting in punts and a fumble. Mariota was able to helm one more touchdown march in the third quarter that culminated in a Cordarrelle Paterson three-yard touchdown rush, but he ultimately finished with third sub-130-yard tally through the air in the last four games. Mariota will aim for much better production across the board in a Week 10 road matchup versus the Panthers on Thursday night.