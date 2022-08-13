Mariota completed both of his passing attempts for 36 yards and rushed three times for 23 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-23 preseason win over the Lions.

Mariota only played Atlanta's opening series but made his presence felt. The signal-caller connected with first-round pick Drake London on a 24-yard gain prior to capping the series with a six-yard scramble for a score. Although London was banged up following his reception, he was reportedly walking around on the sideline afterward, which could offer a relief to Mariota as he prepares for the upcoming campaign. Behind Mariota, rookie Desmond Ridder completed 10 of 22 throws for 103 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard, go-ahead score with a minute-and-a-half remaining. Ridder also rushed six times for 59 yards, helping his case to push Mariota for reps early on.