Mariota is expected to play about a quarter in Friday's preseason matchup with Detroit, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he and Falcons coach Arthur Smith agreed to play starters for about a quarter. Mariota thus gets his first chance to throw passes to Drake London and Kyle Pitts in a game setting, assuming both guys also suit up. Reports out of camp suggest Mariota has been consistently better than rookie QB Desmond Ridder, a four-year college starter and third-round pick.