Coach Arthur Smith said any Falcon who is healthy is in line to play in Monday's preseason outing at the Jets, a group that includes Mariota, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Smith relayed the news on Monday Night Countdown on ESPN. Mariota played one series in preseason Week 1 at Detroit, completing both passes for 36 yards and racking up 23 more yards on three carries, one of which resulted in a six-yard dive into the end zone. With Drake London (knee) and possibly Bryan Edwards (shoulder) out Monday, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson will be the name skill-position players available to Mariota.