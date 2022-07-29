Mariota has worked exclusively with the starters in training camp, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.
It's possible rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder will get a chance to play at some point in 2022 if Mariota struggles or gets hurt, but Mariota is the team's clear-cut starter heading into the season. Mariota has logged 61 career NFL starts since being selected second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Titans, and Atlanta appears content to lean on his experience early on rather than rush Ridder's development.
More News
-
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Expected to open season as starter•
-
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Replacing Matt Ryan in Atlanta•
-
Raiders' Marcus Mariota: Gets season-high five snaps Week 17•
-
Raiders' Marcus Mariota: Activated by Vegas•
-
Raiders' Marcus Mariota: Placed on COVID list•
-
Raiders' Marcus Mariota: Comes off IR•