Mariota completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-14 victory versus the 49ers. He also rushed six times for 50 yards and an additional score.

Mariota submitted his cleanest performance of the season as he threw just one incompletion and didn't fumble for the first time during the campaign. It was the second straight contest that Mariota didn't turn the ball over, which may be a sign he's shaken the rust off after not playing regularly since the 2019 season. Mariota was sharp from the start Sunday and completed 13 straight passes to start the game, including a two-yard touchdown to MyCole Pruitt and a seven-yard score to Kyle Pitts. Mariota's dual-threat ability was also on full display as he used his speed to make big plays in the running game and gave the Falcons a 21-14 lead in the second quarter with a three-yard rushing score. This type of performance is exactly what Mariota can bring to Atlanta's offense, but he'll have to prove he can do it consistently. He'll look to maintain his strong play in Week 7 against the Bengals.