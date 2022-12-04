Mariota completed 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh. He also rushed three times for 17 yards.

Mariota targeted Drake London, who fished with six receptions on 12 targets for 95 yards, early and often, but Atlanta's passing game struggled once again, though Mariota was able to somewhat salvage his outing by connecting with MyCole Pruitt for a seven-yard score in the third quarter. However, the dual-threat quarterback failed to record at least 20 rushing yards, ending an eight-game streak reaching that plateau. He also threw a game-sealing interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Falcons' final offensive possession. Overall, it was an underwhelming day for Mariota, who's emerged as a viable streaming option due to his production on the ground, but he'll look to get back on track when the Falcons return to action following their Week 14 bye.