Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears. He also rushed 13 times for 25 yards and an additional score.

Mariota threw a two-yard touchdown to Drake London on the Falcons' first drive of the game and gave Atlanta a 24-17 lead at the end of the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run. The quarterback didn't produce many yards, but he made plays when he needed to, avoided turnovers and found the end zone twice in a solid win over the Bears. Mariota continues to be a solid steaming option, but his overall production remains limited due to Atlanta's meager passing attack.