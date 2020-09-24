Coach Dan Quinn said that Davidson (knee) is expected to get a full allotment of practice reps this week, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The second-round rookie has been limited since the start of the season and unable to make his debut to this point, though it appears he is trending towards that milestone in the near future. Once fused into the rotation, Davidson will help bolster an Atlanta rush defense that so far ranks among the NFL's top 10 units, holding opposing running backs to fewer than 3.5 yards per carry through two games.