Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Clear of injury report
RotoWire Staff
Dec 23, 2021
1:02 am ET
Davidson (illness) is absent from Wednesday's injury report.
Davidson was inactive for Sunday's loss to the 49ers due to a non-COVID illness, but he's apparently past the ailment. The 23-year-old should return to his rotational role on the defensive line for Week 16 now that he's healthy.
