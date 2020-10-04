Davidson (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game versus the Packers.
Davidson didn't practice Friday and was limited Saturday, but it appears that was precautionary, as the rookie second-rounder will suit up for a second straight week. In his NFL debut, Davidson logged 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps and made four tackles (two solo).
