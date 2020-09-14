Coach Dan Quinn said Davidson (knee) could be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Davidson was inactive for the season opening loss to the Seahawks after practicing in a limited fashion most of that week, but he may be able to play in the second game of the season. The rookie second-round pick's status should receive another update once Atlanta returns to practice later in the week.
